Verlander weathers Royals' first-inning storm
Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander doesn't necessarily believe in the BABIP gods, the deification of the law of averages on fluke hits. All he knew about his first inning on Tuesday night was that if it kept going, with five consecutive hits to open the game, it wouldn't matter what kind of pitches he'd make.
