Upton's slam helps Tigers avert sweep; win 8-3 over BoSox

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis, left, speaks with Boston Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz, center, after Pomeranz gave up runs to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos throws to first for the out on Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.