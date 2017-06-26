Tigers Stop the Rot; Chicago's Teams ...

Tigers Stop the Rot; Chicago's Teams Lose; Caps Sweep Lugs

Mikie Mahtook's two-run single in the ninth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and the Tigers' eight-game losing streak as Detroit salvaged Sunday's series finale in San Diego with a 7-5 triumph over the Padres at Petco Park. The Bengals return home to entertain the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series that begins on Tuesday evening, with broadcast time at 6:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

