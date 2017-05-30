Tigers send Matthew Boyd to minors to...

Tigers send Matthew Boyd to minors to work on regaining 'killer instinct'

20 hrs ago

Left-handed starter Matthew Boyd, who won a spot in the Detroit Tigers' rotation on the strength of a brilliant spring, is being sent down to Triple-A Toledo. Boyd has struggled in his last four starts, and he said the Tigers want him to work on regaining his "killer instinct" in the minor leagues.

Chicago, IL

