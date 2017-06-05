Tigers say MRI on Verlander was clean, but next start is TBD
The Detroit Tigers say an MRI on Justin Verlander was clean after the star right-hander left Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin. The team says Monday the test revealed no structural damage.
