Tigers, Padres lineups: Andrew Romine starting in center field
SAN DIEGO - Newly recalled outfielder Matt den Dekker will be available off the bench, but Andrew Romine will get the start in center field for the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team.
