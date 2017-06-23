Tigers, Padres lineups: Andrew Romine...

Tigers, Padres lineups: Andrew Romine starting in center field

SAN DIEGO - Newly recalled outfielder Matt den Dekker will be available off the bench, but Andrew Romine will get the start in center field for the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

