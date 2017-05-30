Tigers open Play Ball Weekend at Comerica
From meet-and-greets to on-field clinics, Play Ball Weekend is a chance for boys and girls to get an up-close look at some of their favorite players. On Friday, the Tigers hosted a kids-only press conference with two youth baseball teams as one of several events over the weekend.
