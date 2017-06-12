Tigers open Day 2 of Draft with Morgan

19 hrs ago

With Day 2 of the Draft in full swing, MLB.com is providing breakdowns of each selection by the Tigers. Round 3 , Joey Morgan, C, University of Washington The Tigers are good for an early pick on a defensively solid college catcher every year or two -- Rob Brantly in 2010, James McCann in '11, Grayson Greiner in '14, Kade Scivicque in '15 -- and Morgan fits the profile.

Chicago, IL

