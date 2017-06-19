Tigers' Matt Boyd strikes out 8 in Mud Hens win
The Mud Hens scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-1 lead and snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday evening. Matt den Dekker doubled twice and drove in a run for Toledo, while Tyler Collins chipped in two more hits and an RBI.
