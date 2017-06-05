Tigers lineup: Ian Kinsler back, leading off vs. Angels
Ian Kinsler is back and hitting first for the Detroit Tigers in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The rest of the lineup is the normal look against right-handed pitchers, with Alex Avila catching and Alex Presley in center field.
