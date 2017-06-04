Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness
Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rGTiEv Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. DETROIT - Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander left Sunday's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC