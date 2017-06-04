Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with ...

Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness

DETROIT - Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander left Sunday's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.

