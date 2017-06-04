Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Tigers' Justin Verlander leaves with right groin tightness Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander left a start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rGTiEv Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. DETROIT - Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander left Sunday's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.