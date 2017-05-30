Tigers injury updates: James McCann has stitches removed, expected back Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann got five stitches removed from his hand on Friday and planned to take some swings on Saturday. Barring an unforeseen setback, manager Brad Ausmus said he expects McCann to be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday for the first game of the Tigers' series against the Los Angeles Angels.
