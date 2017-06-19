Tigers Host 15th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend, Presented By Comerica Bank, June 30 - July 2
The Detroit Tigers host the franchise's 15th annual Negro Leagues Weekend June 30 July 2 as the Tigers host the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. On Saturday, July 1 the Tigers will don the throwback uniforms of the Detroit Stars and the Cleveland Indians will suit up as the Cleveland Buckeyes, for the second game of the doubleheader, during the 23rd Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game, presented by Comerica Bank.
