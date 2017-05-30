Tigers GM Al Avila on struggles: 'Everything we've gone through is fixable in house'
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said there have been times that watching his team makes him pull his hair out. But Avila still echoed the comments he made before the season: The Tigers, as currently constructed, can be a playoff team.
