Tigers Gameday: Michael Fulmer goes f...

Tigers Gameday: Michael Fulmer goes for 7th win in series finale vs Angels

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Los Angeles Angels RHP J.C. Ramirez 13 G 10 GS, 65 2/3 IP, 65 H, 30 ER, 11 HR, 14 BB, 50 K, 4.44 FIP *A Tigers win Thursday would give them just their second series win against the Angels in their last 11, dating back to September 2012. *Fulmer allowed a season-high five earned runs in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC