Tigers Gameday: Michael Fulmer goes for 7th win in series finale vs Angels
Los Angeles Angels RHP J.C. Ramirez 13 G 10 GS, 65 2/3 IP, 65 H, 30 ER, 11 HR, 14 BB, 50 K, 4.44 FIP *A Tigers win Thursday would give them just their second series win against the Angels in their last 11, dating back to September 2012. *Fulmer allowed a season-high five earned runs in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start.
