Tigers Blank Angels; Salter Seasons Loons; Griffins Fall

Buck Farmer allowed three htis with five strikeouts over nearly seven innings, while Justin Upton cracked his second three-run homer in three games, as the Tigers blanked the visiting Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park last night, 4-0. The rubber game of the series in Detroit is this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price starting at 12:45 PM on 1450 WHTC and the new 99.7 FM.

