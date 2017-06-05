Tigers awaiting Justin Verlander's bullpen session before making decision
The Detroit Tigers still aren't 100 percent sure that Justin Verlander will make his next scheduled start, but the ace is feeling "progressively better," manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday. Verlander, who left in the third inning Sunday with groin tightness, will throw a bullpen session on Thursday.
