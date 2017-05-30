Sox Look to Tame Tigers in Series Fin...

Sox Look to Tame Tigers in Series Finale; Shields Makes Rehab Start

9 hrs ago Read more: MLB.com

James Shields made his rehab debut for Class AAA Charlotte in Buffalo against the Bisons last night, allowing just one earned run , three hits and no walks while striking out three in four innings. He threw a total of 54 pitches, 35 for strikes.

