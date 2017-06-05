Sale wins 7th straight decision as Red Sox beat Tigers
Boston's Chris Sale outlasted Detroit's Justin Verlander to win his seventh straight decision in a matchup of big-name pitchers, and the Red Sox pulled away late to beat the Tigers 11-3 on Saturday night. Mitch Moreland's tiebreaking, two-run double sparked a three-run seventh inning and Boston added five more in the eighth for its second straight late-inning win over the Tigers.
