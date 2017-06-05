Ryan Tepera, now one of the Toronto Blue Jays' most dependable...

Ryan Tepera, now one of the Toronto B...

In August of 2015, the Blue Jays put in a waiver claim for Rajai Davis from the Detroit Tigers in the hopes of obtaining the speedy outfielder for their playoff run. The Jays had two days to work out a trade, but Detroit insisted on right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera going the other way.

