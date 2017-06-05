Red Sox come back home to beat Detroit Tigers
DEEP IMPACT: Jackie Bradley Jr. connects for his two-run home run in the eighth inning last night at Fenway that sent the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers. Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi celebrates scoring with Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon on a Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. drive in the 4th as the Red Sox take on the Tigers at Fenway.
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
