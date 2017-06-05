Red Sox come back home to beat Detroi...

Red Sox come back home to beat Detroit Tigers

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

DEEP IMPACT: Jackie Bradley Jr. connects for his two-run home run in the eighth inning last night at Fenway that sent the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers. Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi celebrates scoring with Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon on a Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. drive in the 4th as the Red Sox take on the Tigers at Fenway.

