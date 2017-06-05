Rays' Kevin Kiermaier to reportedly...
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier leaves the field after diving for a ball during the fifth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was forced to exit Thursday's game against the White Sox after suffering an injury to his hip while sliding into first base.
