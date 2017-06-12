Preview, #67: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Detroit Tigers
Roster move made in order to accommodate Walker, with Silvino Bracho getting another stamp on his Greyhound loyalty card, and returning to Reno for the nine-millionth time this year. According to Torey Lovullo, Randall Delgado will be back in the bullpen, with Patrick Corbin retaining his role.
