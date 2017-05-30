Numbers game: Tigers eyeing advanced ...

Numbers game: Tigers eyeing advanced stats

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Detroit Tigers

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer sat at his locker hunched over a few stapled pages of notes ahead of his last home start on May 17. He was looking at a scouting report on his upcoming opponent, the Orioles: the hot/cold zones of hitters, their averages against certain pitches and more. It was more of a last-minute cram session than a deep dive for Fulmer, who isn't a "big analytical guy" by his own account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC