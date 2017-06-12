Nats' 4th-round pick part of storied ...

Nats' 4th-round pick part of storied LSU tradition

Nine of the Nationals' first 10 selections in the 2017 MLB Draft have been pitchers, with the exception of one 5-foot-9, 175-pound outlier from Louisiana State University. That player was Cole Freeman, who was busy refreshing his Twitter page from his apartment in Baton Rouge, La., during the Draft.

