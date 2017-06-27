Nationals close to deal with K-Rod

The Nationals are closing in on signing right-hander Francisco Rodriguez to a Minor League deal, one they were hopeful to complete Monday night, a source told MLB.com prior to Washington's game with the Cubs at Nationals Park. Rodriguez, 35, was released by the Tigers on Friday after posting a 7.82 ERA and giving up nine homers in 25 1/3 innings this season, blowing six of his 13 save opportunities.

