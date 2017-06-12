Morrison homers twice as Rays beat Tigers 9-1
Steven Souza Jr. has been looking forward to playing on Father's Day since his son Micah was born in December. Souza hit his first career grand slam as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 9-1 on Sunday.
