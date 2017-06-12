Morrison homers twice as Rays beat Tigers 9-1
Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 9-1 Sunday to split a four-game series. Derek Norris and Evan Longoria also homered for the Rays, who won five of seven in the season series with Detroit.
