MLB: K-Rod signs with Nationals

4 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed reliever Francisco Rodriguez , according to multiple reports Monday. Rodriguez, released last week by Detroit after posting a 7.82 ERA this season, is a six-time All-Star and 16-year veteran with 437 career saves, fourth all-time and most among active pitchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

