Mike Zunino continues tear, leads Mariners past Tigers 6-2

15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

When Mike Zunino was shuttled off to the minors in the early days of May, the Seattle Mariners catcher was hitting .167, had yet to hit a home run and had just two RBIs in 24 games. That background makes what Zunino has done at the plate over the past month even more stunning, a surge that continued with two more home runs on Monday night in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

