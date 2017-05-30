Miggy notches 1,000th extra-base hit
Miguel Cabrera has his name all over the record books as he continues to build his Hall of Fame resume. In the second inning against the White Sox on Friday, the Tigers' first baseman collected another milestone by drilling a two-out, two-run double for his 1,000th career extra-base hit.
