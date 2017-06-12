Marc Topkin's takeaways from Friday's Rays-Tigers game
RHP Erasmo Ramirez was confident going into the game against the Tigers he was physically and mentally ready for the challenge and prepared to go deep in the game. He survived his usual first-inning issue but made a mess in the fourth and left in the fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC