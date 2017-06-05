Leading Off: Scherzer showing Cy Young form once again
Texas has enacted two laws that state and local officials hope will stabilize the Dallas Police and Fire Pension and a similar one in Houston, but the action may not be legal in many other states. Texas has enacted two laws that state and local officials hope will stabilize the Dallas Police and Fire Pension and a similar one in Houston, but the action may not be legal in many other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC