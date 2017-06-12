Kent State's Luke Burch drafted by th...

Kent State's Luke Burch drafted by the Detroit Tigers

13 hrs ago Read more: Hustle Belt

If one draft selection was nice, then two is outstanding, and Kent State accomplished that feat Tuesday with the 9th round selection of CF Luke Burch by the Detroit Tigers. Burch was regarded by baseball experts as an under the radar prospect, but Detroit is getting a solid hitter and a significant option for their farm system.

