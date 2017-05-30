June 1st - National Day of MLB Team Assessment.

June 1st has always been an unofficial "time to assess" moment for baseball fans and media alike, and while browsing a popular sports app today, I came across the following assessment of Detroit: "The Detroit Tigers are 3 games below .500 behind an aging, middle-of-the-pack offense, a ghastly bullpen, and a rotation led by Justin Verlander and his 4.50 ERA" Uha what? Was this written by a nervous Cleveland fan? The only statistic referenced was JV's ERA The narrative? The massive farce that has become the Tigers label around baseball , that they are a team full of "aging stars and scrubs" Why? This team has several players with long track records, who are relatively young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bless You Boys.