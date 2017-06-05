Jewish pitcher Brad Goldberg makes hi...

Jewish pitcher Brad Goldberg makes his White Sox debut

18 hrs ago

Brad Goldberg pitching for the Chicago White Sox during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, June 3, 2017. Goldberg, 27, was called up from the minors, the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, over the weekend, after pitcher Michael Ynoa was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain.

