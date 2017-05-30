Inbox: Are Tigers going to shuffle rotation?

Any chance the Tigers shuffle the rotation? Matthew Boyd and Jordan Zimmermann are struggling mightily, and Buck Farmer showed he belongs in the big leagues. Move someone to the 'pen? -- @Defendthed9n The starting rotation seemed to get more questions than anything else this week, coming off a surprisingly strong spot start for Farmer, a seven-run debacle for Zimmermann and Boyd's continued struggles with hit totals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.