How much longer will Victor Martinez remain in cleanup spot?
It usually happens when Victor Martinez grounds out on a ball hit to medium-deep right field; or when he grounds into a double play that others might beat out by five feet; or sometimes when he hits a single off the wall 400 feet away. Someone on Twitter starts shouting at me, " Why won't you ask Ausmus why V-Mart is still batting clean-up??!! " I always find that funny, because there are few topics Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has been asked about more often than Martinez's place in the batting order.
