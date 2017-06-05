Former Tigers pitcher Nate Robertson ...

Former Tigers pitcher Nate Robertson now finds passion as team owner

Read more: MLive.com

Nate Robertson, who once viewed owning an independent baseball team as a passing involvement, has discovered it has a much deeper meaning in retirement. The 39-year-old former Detroit Tigers pitcher from 2003-09 has been co-owner of the Wichita Wingnuts for 10 years - he helped save pro baseball in the city - and over time he has found the joy of ownership rivals what he did on the field.

Chicago, IL

