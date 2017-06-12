For starters: Rays at Tigers, with Al...

For starters: Rays at Tigers, with Alex Cobb pitching, weather permitting

RHP Alex Cobb will make his 100th career start as the Rays take on the Tigers tonight at 7:10, weather permitting. There was heavy rain in Detroit this afternoon, and more rain, to some degree, is forecast for much of the early evening, so there may be some uncertainty on when and if the game starts.

