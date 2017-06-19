Faedo fabulous again, Florida beats T...

Faedo fabulous again, Florida beats TCU to go to CWS finals

Alex Faedo dominated TCU for a second straight time, and now he and his Florida Gators teammates will face a familiar opponent in the College World Series finals. The Detroit Tigers' first-round draft pick pitched three-hit ball for 7 1/3 shutout innings to lead the Gators to a 3-0 win Saturday night, setting up an all-Southeastern Conference best-of-three finals against LSU beginning Monday.

