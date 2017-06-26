Didi Gregorius keeps getting better - and just stays buried
His acquisition stands as one of the best of Brian Cashman's tenure because a) the cost was Shane Greene, who has turned into a good setup man for the Tigers, but you turn a good setup man into a prime-aged shortstop 365 days a year; b) Gregorius has been cost-effective at a time when the Yankees are eyeballing payroll in a much more bottom-line way; and c) Gregorius has handled being the successor to Derek Jeter, who celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday. Yet as good as Gregorius is - and he is probably the second-best overall Yankee after Aaron Judge - he pretty much has no chance of being an All-Star in 2017 and maybe ever unless there is a spate of injuries.
