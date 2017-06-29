Detroit Tigers top 20 prospects follo...

Detroit Tigers top 20 prospects following 2017 MLB Draft

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Motor City Bengals

Jun 18, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Alex Faedo throws against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first inning at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers fans saw the team snag another high-upside pitcher in the first round of the MLB draft in Alex Faedo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor City Bengals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC