Detroit Tigers To Honor Fallen Officers
Ron Kienzle and Joseph Zangaro will be honored tomorrow by the Detroit Tigers along with five other officers who were killed in the line of duty in the state last year. You'll remember Kienzle and Zangaro died when they were shot by an inmate trying to escape the Berrien County Courthouse last July.
