Detroit Tigers should bring in Stephen Vogt as Victor Martinez fill-in
May 6, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesse Hahn and catcher Stephen Vogt look towards the bullpen during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers fans will see a team without Victor Martinez for the time being as the designated hitter is sidelined with an irregular heartbeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor City Bengals.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC