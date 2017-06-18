Detroit Tigers: Reflecting On Seeing Michael Fulmer Vs. Chris Archer
The marquee pitching matchup of the weekend for the Detroit Tigers took place on Saturday afternoon, but it didn't pan out the way the team wanted. Detroit Tigers ace Michael Fulmer took the mound against Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor City Bengals.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC