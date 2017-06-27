Detroit Tigers' once-prized prospect Steven Moya demoted to Double-A Erie

After hitting .166 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 46 games this season for Triple-A Toledo, he was sent down to Double-A Erie on Tuesday, the club announced. The 6-foot-7 outfielder, who once was considered one of the Detroit Tigers' top prospects, cleared waivers at the end of spring training and was outrighted to Toledo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.