Detroit Tigers' once-prized prospect Steven Moya demoted to Double-A Erie

After hitting .166 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in 46 games this season for Triple-A Toledo, he was sent down to Double-A Erie on Tuesday, the club announced. The 6-foot-7 outfielder, who once was considered one of the Detroit Tigers' top prospects, cleared waivers at the end of spring training and was outrighted to Toledo.

