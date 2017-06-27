Detroit Tigers, MOT collaborate on ye...

Detroit Tigers, MOT collaborate on year-long project

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

On the eve of Comerica Park's Negro Leagues Weekend, Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of the Michigan Opera Theatre, announced a year-long collaboration with the Detroit Tigers to explore the impact of the arts and sport on race relations. Detroit Tigers, MOT collaborate on year-long project On the eve of Comerica Park's Negro Leagues Weekend, Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of the Michigan Opera Theatre, announced a year-long collaboration with the Detroit Tigers to explore the impact of the arts and sport on race relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC