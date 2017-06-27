On the eve of Comerica Park's Negro Leagues Weekend, Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of the Michigan Opera Theatre, announced a year-long collaboration with the Detroit Tigers to explore the impact of the arts and sport on race relations. Detroit Tigers, MOT collaborate on year-long project On the eve of Comerica Park's Negro Leagues Weekend, Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO of the Michigan Opera Theatre, announced a year-long collaboration with the Detroit Tigers to explore the impact of the arts and sport on race relations.

