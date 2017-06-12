Demoted Francisco Rodriguez blasts Ti...

Demoted Francisco Rodriguez blasts Tigers: I'm not a 'mop-up guy'

Only three men in baseball history have saved more games than Francisco Rodriguez, so it stands to reason the reliever isn't too pleased with his recent demotion from the Tigers' closing job. He let his frustrations out Tuesday, telling the Detroit News he doesn't understand what the Tigers and manager Brad Ausmus are trying to do with him after elevating Justin Wilson to the closer's role last month.

