Cron and Calhoun homer to lead Angels past Tigers

Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun is greeted by third base coach Ron Roenicke after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Detroit. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.